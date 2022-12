Police were called at 12.45pm on Thursday, 22 December to reports of a man’s body in Montrose Park close to Charcot Road, NW9.

Officers attended and recovered the body of a man, believed to be aged in his late 40s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin.

The death is being treated as unexpected.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.