Police launch investigation closing the A27 following life changing collision

The A27 is closed in both directions because of a police investigation following a collision in Hammerpot.

At this stage it is unclear when the road will reopen and drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journey and to take alternative routes.

A spokesman for National Highways said:The A27 is closed in both directions between the A284 (Lyminster) and the A280 (Angmering) due to a serious collision. Sussex Police and emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the following diversion.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the A280 then take the A259.

Continue on the A259 then take the A284 (northbound)

Re-join the A27 at Lyminster/Crossbush

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the A284 then take the A259.

Continue on the A259 then take the A280 (northbound)

Re-join the A27 at Angmering.

More to follow