Officers from Thames Valley Police in Bracknell are currently looking for a missing 8-year-old boy who has gone missing from Sandy Lane School.

Adian is white 4 feet tall of slim build. He was last seen wearing a bright blue jumper and grey trousers he has with him a backpack with a number of country flags on it.

Any sightings or anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting 1171 of the 5th December 2022