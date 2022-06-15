Officers in Oldham are appealing for information after a woman was robbed on the street.

The female victim was walking alone on Ashton Road at 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when she was approached from behind by two males.

One of the men threatened her with a knife and demanded money before stealing her bag.

PC Daniel Burton from the GMP’s Oldham district stated: “This occurred early in the morning but in broad daylight, so we are confident that someone witnessed it.

“We’d like to speak with the two men in the photo because they may have important information.

Police are also asking any drivers, particularly taxi drivers, if they have any dashcam footage from that time period.

“If members of the public have concerns or information, they should contact the police or Crimestoppers. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call the Oldham District Crime Team at 0161 856 8999 and quote log 437 of June 15, 2022.”

Information can also be submitted online or through the LiveChat feature at www.gmp.police.uk. If you are unable to report online, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.