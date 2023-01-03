Police launch manhunt for Ashford rapist

Detectives investigating a reported rape in Ashford have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

At around 12.30am on Sunday 1 January 2023, a woman was reportedly raped in an underpass between Station Approach and Torrington Road.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since been investigating and have released an image of a man who was seen in Torrington Road around that time and who may have information.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘I appreciate this is not the clearest image but I am hoping someone may recognise the man pictured or it may jog someone’s memory about something they saw that night.’

Officers are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, to residents with private CCTV, and to motorists with dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/341/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.