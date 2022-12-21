Police launch murder investigation after Sixteen year is stabbed to death and second rushed to hospitial

Police were called to Seward Street, EC1 shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday, 20 December following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Two males, both believed to be aged 16, were found with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, one of the males died at the scene. The other male was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.

An investigation is underway.