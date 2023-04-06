Police launch murder investigation after woman dies after attack in Elephant and Castle

Police were called at 3.56pm on Thursday, 6 April to a block of flats on Elephant Road, SE17 following reports of a disturbance at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service Attended. A woman was found with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large number of officers remain at the location as enquiries continue.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation.