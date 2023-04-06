Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police launch murder investigation after woman dies after attack in Elephant and Castle

Police launch murder investigation after woman dies after attack in Elephant and Castle

by uknip247
Police Launch Murder Investigation After Woman Dies After Attack In Elephant And Castle

Police were called at 3.56pm on Thursday, 6 April to a block of flats on Elephant Road, SE17 following reports of a disturbance at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service Attended. A woman was found with serious injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A large number of officers remain at the location as enquiries continue.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Unfortunately, people can expect a significant impact to health services in Kent and Medway during industrial action planned by junior doctors.

The King has announced his support for a research project investigating the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade

Ahead of Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement anniversary Secretary of State and Tánaiste celebrate integrated education

“He took a child’s trust and smashed it into pieces.”

Police are urgently searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton

Officers investigating disorder involving fans of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have today made a series of arrests

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 63-year-old Lorraine Mills in Southampton

Fatal fire probe launched after one dead and five injured in Beckton Blaze

A man named Jwamer Saygul from Neston has been jailed for nine years for violently raping a Ukrainian woman who he met on a...

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Officers say Met Police horse Urbane, who suffered horrific injuries in an American Bully park attack, is still a “dog lover”

Cameroon: The UK signals a boost in investment and trade and urges an end to conflict

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More