The London Ambulance Service (LAS) dispatched police to Lower Richmond Road, SW14, shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, 18 July, in response to reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and discovered a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

He died shortly after 10.30 p.m., despite the efforts of emergency personnel.

A crime scene has been set up. Specialist Crime Homicide detectives from the Met have been notified.

No arrests have been made. Inquiries are still ongoing.