Police launch murder investigation in Sittingbourne after man is stabbed to death

Police Launch Murder Investigation In Sittingbourne
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the death of a man in Sittingbourne.

Kent Police was called at 1.36am on Wednesday 21 December 2022 following a report a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds at a property in Medway close  off College Road.

 

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

Detectives remain in the area carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with any information, or dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area between 1.20am and 2.30am, is urged to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 21-0059.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

