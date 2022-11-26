Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

Please Launch Murder Investigation On Thames, Made A State
Police launch murder investigation on Thamesmead in South East London

Police launch murder investigation on Thamesmead in South East London

by @uknip247

Officers from Metropolitan Police this evening of launch a murder investigation.

Police were called shortly after 6 pm on Saturday, November 26.

Officers were called to the fatal stabbing and attempted to render first-aid with LAS paramedics but despite efforts, a person sadly died at the scene shortly before 7 pm.

A large cordon has been put in place and yellow and white tent has been at placed outside the property on Titmus Avenue in Thamesmead, SE 28

Metropolitan Police,  have been approached for further comment

