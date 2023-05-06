Officers from the Met Police murder investigation team have this morning, launched a murder investigation in Dagenham after a man was brutally stabbed near the doorstep of his home.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

The incident happened just before midnight were the victim collapsed outside a property on Parsloes Avenue in Dagenham.

A yellow and white tent now covers the man after efforts by Police and paramedics failed in vain.

The wife of the man has to be consoled by Police after she broke down at the scene.

A large crime scene has been erected from Heathway down to Parsloes Avenue, and a number of crime scene officers can be seen examining a number of vehicles that possibly come into contact with the offender is still outstanding

Officers have recovered Dashcam footage from a minicab driver that they believe may hold vital information to lead to the arrest of the killer.

A number of other roads have been cordoned off within the Dagenham area.

The Met Police have been approached for a full statement

More to follow