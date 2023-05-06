Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police launch murder manhunt investigation in Dagenham after man is stabbed to death

Police launch murder manhunt investigation in Dagenham after man is stabbed to death

by uknip247
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

Officers from the Met Police murder investigation team have this morning, launched a murder investigation in Dagenham after a man was brutally stabbed near the doorstep of his home.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

The incident happened just before midnight were the victim collapsed outside a property on Parsloes Avenue in Dagenham.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

A yellow and white tent now covers the man after efforts by Police and paramedics failed in vain.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

The wife of the man has to be consoled by Police after she broke down at the scene.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

A large crime scene has been erected from Heathway down to Parsloes Avenue, and a number of crime scene officers can be seen examining a number of vehicles that possibly come into contact with the offender is still outstanding

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

Officers have recovered Dashcam footage from a minicab driver that they believe may hold vital information to lead to the arrest of the killer.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

A number of other roads have been cordoned off within the Dagenham area.

Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death
Police Launch Murder Manhunt Investigation In Dagenham After Man Is Stabbed To Death

The Met Police have been approached for a full statement

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Prime Minister’s words to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Streatham High Road was closed in both directions following concern for a person’s welfare

First pictures of Walthamstow murder scene yards from Children primary school: The teenager named “Renz”was stabbed to death on Friday in broad daylight

Murder investigation launched after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in broad daylight attack

London Tube station evacuated Live updates: Clapham Common Tube station has been evacuated after smoke fills carriage with Passengers trapped in it

Police investigating a suspected firearm offence have arrested four people

A 44-year-old King’s Lynn woman has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for stalking and seeking a ‘hit man’ on...

Several people have been arrested and more than 100 focused patrols conducted in the first week of an enhanced police presence in Swindon aimed...

Two men who suffered serious stab wounds in Maidstone have seen their assailant jailed

A South Korean woman hit by a car near Heathrow Airport remains in a critical condition in a London hospital

Three people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at East London tower block

Three firearms have been removed from the streets of south London and two people have been jailed for a total of 16 years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.