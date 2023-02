Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Oak Tree Farm in Sevenoaks to reports of a caravan alight. On arrival the fire involved two caravans, a lorry and a road sweeper.

Four fire engines attended, two from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and two from London Fire Brigade due to the incident being just over the border. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause is being treated as suspicious.