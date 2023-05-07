Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Police launch search for missing boy in Deal

by uknip247
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing boy from Deal.

Kelyan Bokassa, 12, was last seen in the town at around 1.30pm on Sunday 7 May 2023 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and of slim build. He was last seen wearing green khaki tracksuit bottoms, a white Adidas zip-up hooded top and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Kelyan or knows where he is should call 999 quoting reference 07-0776 or visitwww.kent.police.uk/report

