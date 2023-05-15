Manhunt Launched after a local woman aged 50 is stabbed: Police Launch Search Operation after Stabbing Incident in Hastings

Residents in Hastings were left perplexed as helicopters filled the skies, prompting questions about the sudden surge in aerial activity. Concerned citizens took to social media to voice their annoyance and seek answers regarding the ongoing presence of helicopters in the area.

Police Launch Search Operation After Stabbing Incident In Hastings

Sarah Short expressed her frustration, describing the continuous circling of helicopters over the seafront as “annoying.” Rob Miller shared his observations, initially mistaking one of the helicopters for an air ambulance, but later noticing a police presence without hearing any sirens.

Lisa Marie Hunnisett shed light on the situation, revealing that a stabbing had occurred. According to her account, a member of the public was stabbed and subsequently airlifted to a trauma centre. The presence of a second helicopter indicated that authorities were conducting a search for the suspect.

Rob Miller reacted with disbelief and questioned the motives behind such acts of violence, expressing his concern for the well-being of the victim. Lisa Marie Hunnisett echoed his sentiments, expressing her hopes for the victim’s recovery and urging Rob Miller to share any updates he may find.

Mark W Kentfield added to the conversation, sharing unverified information regarding three suspicious individuals who claimed to be LF staff. However, the details surrounding this claim are yet to be confirmed.

Debbie Tomlinson reported that Falaise Gym was cordoned off with police cars, further indicating a significant police presence in the area.

According to a police source, a member of the public was stabbed and subsequently airlifted to a trauma centre for urgent medical attention. Sussex Police have been approached for comment, but they have not yet confirmed the details of the incident.

In response to the incident, Officers from Sussex Police have launched a search operation involving police dogs, a drone, and the national police air service to locate the group of men believed to be involved following a serious assault involving a weapon.

As the investigation unfolds, residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information to the police. Sussex Police are working diligently to ensure the safety of the community and apprehend those responsible for the stabbing.

The continuous presence of helicopters and the heightened police activity serves as a reminder of the importance of community cooperation and prompt reporting in maintaining public safety.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said :

Police and emergency services are responding to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

A local woman aged 50 suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing and has been taken to hospital.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while this incident is responded to.

Police are searching for a man seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket who went in the direction of Falaise Road.

Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police on 999 and quote Op Florida.