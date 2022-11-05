Police launched an appeal  in a bid to find the identity of a person who was found dead on the railway tracks near Canley Railway Station in Coventry today

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the station just before 1.15pm when sadly there was nothing that could be done to save him.

Enquiries are being carried out in a bid to find out who the person is and what the circumstances were leading up to their death.

Officers believe there were two other people also on the track around the same time and there were a number of people on the station platform who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who was there and saw anything which could help the investigation should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111