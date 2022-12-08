Police launched investigation after a person is found on fire in Chessington

An investigation has been launched by Met Police following the grim discovery in the early hours of Thursday morning on Bribleway Path on Barwell Lane in Chessington.

Emergency services involving Police fire and Paramedics were all summonsed to the incident at around 1am on Thursday morning following reports that a person was alight.

A cordon was put in place and officers from the Met Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances. It is currently unclear if the person acted alone or if there was any third-party involvement.

A source has revealed that the person involved may have been registered as a missing person and officers had spent some time looking for them.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency responders and medics the person sadly died at the scene.

The Met Police have been approached for more details

More to follow