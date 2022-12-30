Police looking to identify two men after racist attack on staff at Indian restaurant

Police are looking to identify two men they’d like to speak to, following a report of a racially aggravated assault in Horsham.

Officers were called to the Darchini Indian Restaurant on London Road just before 10pm on Monday, December 19.

A group of people are said to have left the premises without paying for their meal, physically and verbally assaulting staff on their way out and using racial slurs as they made off from the scene.

Initial enquiries have been completed, including around CCTV and statements from other people in the area at the time of the assault.

As a result, officers are looking to identify the two men shown in the images as it’s believed they have information which could help with the investigation.

They are described as white, of medium build and with dark hair. One of the men was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Any relevant information in relation to the assault or the identity of the two men can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1258 of 19/12.