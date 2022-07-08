Officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team responded to the scene in Victoria Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after receiving reports of suspected drug dealing in the area from residents.

As police approached a crowd, a man attempted to flee on an e-scooter.

The man was detained, and a rucksack containing cannabis worth £10,000 on the black market was seized. A sum of money was also recovered.

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested in Margate on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply. They have been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

‘If residents believe drug dealing is taking place in their street or community, it’s important they report it to Kent Police so officers can follow up on that information and take action to identify who is responsible for this illegal activity,’ said Inspector Ian Swallow of the Thanet Community Safety Unit. We can keep Thanet safe by working together and sending a message to anyone dealing illegal drugs that they are not welcome in the district.’