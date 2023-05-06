Police make 52 arrests during Met Coronation Operation involving over 11,500 officers

Thousands of people travelled to central London to watch the procession and mark this historic moment of huge national significance.

Their safety and security were thanks to more than 11,500 officers, supported by colleagues from across the UK, and overseas, and the work of many agencies and partners.

Many more officers continued to deliver for London’s communities, responding to 999 calls and undertaking patrols, as the eyes of the world focused on events in Westminster.

Commander Karen Findlay, who is leading the operation, said: “This has been a magnificent team effort and everyone in the Met is hugely proud to have played our role.

“Our first priority has been to ensure that the tens of thousands who travelled into London today, and millions more around the world, were able to enjoy a safe, secure and dignified Coronation.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone. I know our colleagues take great satisfaction from the warm comments from the public they have met.”

Over the past 24 hours there has been a significant police operation after we received information protesters were determined to disrupt the Coronation procession.

This included information that individuals would attempt to deface public monuments with paint, breach barriers and disrupt the official movements.

Earlier this week we said our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low and that we would deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining the celebration.

A total of 52 arrests have been made today for offences including affray, public order offences, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. All of these people remain in custody.

Police will continue to engage with organisers of a static demonstration taking place in Trafalgar Square, close to the junction with Whitehall.

Commander Findlay added: “We absolutely understand public concern following the arrests we made this morning.

“Protest is lawful and it can be disruptive. We have policed numerous protests without intervention in the build-up to the Coronation and during it.

“Our duty is to do so in a proportionate manner in line with relevant legislation. We also have a duty to intervene when a protest becomes criminal and may cause serious disruption.



“This depends on the context. The Coronation is a once in a generation event and that is a key consideration in our assessment.

“A protest involving large numbers has gone ahead today with police knowledge and no intervention.”

+++

Breakdown of arrests:

:: One person was arrested on Charing Cross Road, Westminster, on suspicion of affray.

:: One person was arrested near Green Park Station, Westminster, on suspicion of racially aggravated behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

:: One person was arrested at Leicester Square, Westminster, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

:: Three people arrested in Soho, Westminster, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

:: Two people were arrested at St James’ Park, Westminster, to prevent a breach of the peace.

:: Six people were arrested at St Martin’s Lane, Westminster, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

:: One person was arrested at Trafalgar Square, Westminster, on suspicion of sexual assault (sexual touching).

:: Fourteen people were arrested on The Mall, Westminster, 13 of whom were arrested in order to prevent a breach of the peace. The 14th person was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of a knife.

:: Three people were arrested at Wellington Arch, Westminster, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

:: Six people were arrested on Whitehall, five of whom were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance. The sixth was arrested for religiously aggravated behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm of distress.

:: Fourteen people were arrested in East London on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.