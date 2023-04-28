Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police make a further arrest into the murder investigation of Kelvin Ward

Police make a further arrest into the murder investigation of Kelvin Ward

by uknip247
Police Make A Further Arrest Into The Murder Investigation Of Kelvin Ward

Officerd habe arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder as they continue to investigate the murder of Mr Ward who was fatally stabbed on Chester, Road, Castle Bromwich earlier this month.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

The family of the 50-year-old have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

You can contact Police by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who threatened immigration officers with a knife and ran at a police officer with a metal bar has been jailed

A British pilot and career criminal has been jailed alongside two other men in connection with a plot to fly four Albanian illegal immigrants...

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Josephine Smith in Romford

Appeal after unexplained death of man

Electric scooter’s are coming back to the streets of #Birmingham

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries on a motorway slip road

Fire crews called to Gatwick car park blaze

Man found dead in Burnt Oak property

A drug-driver killed his passenger after losing control of his vehicle during a jealous rage

Man suffered a cut to his neck in Rochester attack

Hackney rapist jailed

Two youths have been sentenced for the death of an 88-year-old lady when her home was set on fire with a firework shoved through...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.