Police make a further arrest into the murder investigation of Kelvin Ward

Officerd habe arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder as they continue to investigate the murder of Mr Ward who was fatally stabbed on Chester, Road, Castle Bromwich earlier this month.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

The family of the 50-year-old have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

You can contact Police by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.