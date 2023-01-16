Monday, January 16, 2023
Monday, January 16, 2023

Three Woman And Seven Year Old Girl Shot At Church Service In North West London
Police make arrest after six shot in drive by shooting in Euston

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating a shooting outside a church in Euston.

On Sunday, January 15, a car was stopped in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet, shortly before 4 p.m. The man was arrested. He was taken into custody.

At 13:29hrs on Saturday, 14 January, police were called to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.
Officers were accompanied by medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Three women, aged 48, 54, and 41, were taken to a hospital in central London, where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The 48-year-old suffered potentially fatal injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital in central London, where her condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Police were notified at 14:05hrs that a seven-year-old girl had been transported to a central London hospital with injuries sustained in the same incident. She is still in the hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 101 and quote the reference 3357/14JAN.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

