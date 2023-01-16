Police make arrest after six shot in drive by shooting in Euston

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating a shooting outside a church in Euston.

On Sunday, January 15, a car was stopped in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet, shortly before 4 p.m. The man was arrested. He was taken into custody.

At 13:29hrs on Saturday, 14 January, police were called to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.

Officers were accompanied by medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Three women, aged 48, 54, and 41, were taken to a hospital in central London, where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The 48-year-old suffered potentially fatal injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital in central London, where her condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Police were notified at 14:05hrs that a seven-year-old girl had been transported to a central London hospital with injuries sustained in the same incident. She is still in the hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call 101 and quote the reference 3357/14JAN.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.