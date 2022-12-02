Police managed to intercept a stolen van that was used as a battering ram during a succession of burglaries

Two suspects were arrested after cops caught up with two vehicles – one of which was taken during a break-in minutes earlier.

Both burglaries took place a few hours apart on Thursday (1 December), with a van being used to rip through the gates of two businesses.

Building equipment and tools were stolen in the first incident, which took place at around 5.30pm at a private unit in New Road, Radford.

The same van was then used to break through the gates of a business in Pasture Road, Stapleford, at around 11.50pm, with a vehicle and other car keys taken from inside.

Officers from the road crime team arrived at the scene to find the van, which was still chained to the gate, and the stolen car being driven away.

A short pursuit then took place, with the van, which was on cloned plates, ramming a police car and continuing to drive erratically, before being stopped.

Police also caught up with the stolen car a few minutes later and managed to bring it to a halt.

Two men, both aged 26, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving dangerously and failing to stop.

One of the suspects was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and driving while disqualified.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the actions of our officers, we were able to intercept and recover two stolen vehicles.

“Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime that can have serious implications for local businesses by impacting people’s livelihoods, as well as their wellbeing too.

“The driving demonstrated during this incident was reckless in the extreme and has absolutely no place on our roads.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this case, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“This can be done, either by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 840 of 1 December 2022, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”