Police managed to seize a knife following a car stop that resulted in three arrests

Officers were called to Bardney Drive, Bulwell, following reports of a dispute in the street.

One of the people involved reportedly had a knife in their possession during the incident at around 10.05pm on Sunday (4 November).

After attending the street, police carried out a patrol of the area and stopped a car minutes later in Ridgeway Walk, Top Valley.

Police then discovered a knife while searching the people inside the car.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Following this arrest, a scuffle then took place in which an officer was assaulted.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, while a 42-year-old woman was also arrested for obstructing a police officer.

Detective Sergeant Al Roper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Vehicle stops like this one play a hugely important role in helping us take knives off the streets and out of harm’s way.

“There should never be an excuse for anyone to carry a weapon in public, for the simple reason that doing this is incredibly dangerous.

“As well as obviously putting others in danger, doing this also puts the person carrying the knife at more risk of harm too.

“It should go without saying but emergency workers, including police officers, don’t deserve to be assaulted while trying to do their jobs. This type of behaviour is unacceptable.

“We have arrested three people in connection with this incident, but our inquiries remain ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting incident 676 of 4 November 2022.”