Police managed to seize two knives from a car after pulling over a suspected drunk driver

Officers were out on patrol in Mansfield Road, Nottingham city centre, when they spotted a car being driven erratically.

After pulling the car over at around 3.35am on Wednesday (30 November), officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis inside.

Two knives, a bottle of whiskey and cannabis were then discovered during a search of the vehicle, while the driver also failed a roadside breathalyser test.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, drink-driving, drug-driving, and possession of a Class B drug as a result.

Detective Sergeant Al Roper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the alertness of our officers while out on patrol, we have been able to take two dangerous weapons out of harm’s way.

“The suspect first came to our attention when he was spotted driving erratically through Nottingham city centre, with a search of the car also leading to alcohol and cannabis being discovered.

“It should go without saying but there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry knives in public, or indeed to get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence as it puts others in danger.

“Our inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask anyone who has any further information that could assist us to get in touch by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 52 of 30 November 2022.”