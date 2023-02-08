Officers are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from an assault at the Dartford Tunnel Crossing the M25

At around 2.30pm on Sunday, January 29, the victim was driving through the A282 Dartford tunnel from Kent to Essex when he was involved in a “road rage” altercation with two vans.

The driver continued his journey, trailed by the two vans, who forced the driver to pull over immediately after the tunnel.

Three men got out of the two vans, a white van and a grey Peugeot, assaulted the victim, then got back in their vans and drove away.

The victim, in his twenties, required medical attention after suffering a fractured eye socket as a result of the assault.

Please contact Essex Police if you have any information, dash cam footage, or other footage related to this incident.

You can also call the police at 101.

If you want to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers UK via Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.

When providing information, please use the crime reference 42/19060/21 to ensure that it reaches the correct person as soon as possible.