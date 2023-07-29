Police Name Victim Of Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Wakefield Road, Bradford

Police have now issued an image of and family tribute to the victim of Friday’s fatal road traffic collision in Bradford.



The Major Collision and Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident on Wakefield Road on Friday July 21 which tragically resulted in the death of Jack Wilson (18) from Bradford.

They are also appealing for a cyclist to come forwards who were seen entering Wakefield Road Mini Market at the time of the collision and may have witnessed what took place.



In a tribute, Jack’s family, said: “Jack was a much-loved son, brother, grandson and nephew and his whole family is devastated by his sudden loss.

“Jack was very much a typical teenager who, having only recently turned 18, was starting new life experiences and developing his social life.

“He also enjoyed his fishing and it was a pleasure for us to see him enjoy life and look forward to his future.

“This has clearly been the worst time we could imagine as a family but we do want to thank everyone for all their kind words and support as we try and process what has happened.”



The collision occurred shortly before 8pm, when a motorbike travelling on Wakefield Road, near to the Dudley Hill roundabout, collided with street furniture, causing fatal injuries to Jack.

A blue Audi S3 was travelling in the same direction near to the motorcycle at the time of the collision but left the scene.

Officers have now located the car and arrested the 24-year-old male driver on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on police bail pending continuing enquires

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing into last Friday’s crash which tragically resulted in the death of Jack and serious injuries to another male on the bike.

“He continues to recover from serious injuries, and we have now made an arrest in connection with the matter.

“We do continue to appeal for witnesses and in particular would like to speak to a man on a pedal cycle seen walking into the Wakefield Road Mini Market who may have seen the collision.

“Information can be given to the Major Collision Enquiry team on https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230407342.

