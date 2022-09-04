Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson were identified as the two suspects by police, who said they were travelling in a black Nissan Rogue.

The attacks occurred in a number of locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and police were investigating 13 crime scenes, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.

According to police, some of the victims appeared to be targeted by the suspects, while others were attacked at random.

Police said at a press conference that there could be more injured victims who drove themselves to various hospitals.