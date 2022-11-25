Home BREAKING Police need your help to find Peter Clark, who is wanted for failing to appear at Oxford Crown Court in relation to burglary offences Police need your help to find Peter Clark, who is wanted for failing to appear at Oxford Crown Court in relation to burglary offences Officers think he may be hiding out in Kent by @uknip247 November 25, 2022 November 25, 2022 He has tattoos on both arms including a Union Jack, a swallow and ‘Mum and Dad’ in a heart. We believe that Clark could be in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, London, Kent or Scotland. If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately, or if you think you have seen him previously or know where he is please call 101 quoting the reference 43190143509. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following an initial Hare Coursing... The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a... A man from Biddenden has been jailed for more than eleven years... A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in... Yellow warning issued for South-east with heavy rain set to hit London... A Hertfordshire Constabulary officer has been dismissed without notice for using excessive... Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from... A 21 year old woman from the local area has died after... The A13 is closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 (Dagenham) due to a collision Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in... Police close Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth and launched investigation following reports of... Officers are seeking help to find a man reported missing from Whitstable