Wood, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas, including robbery, burglary, public order and shoplifting.

Wood is 5’ 8”, of medium build, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has links to Hastings.

If you see Wood or know where he might be, please dial 999 and quote serial 337 of 10/04.