Police Offering £50,000 Reward for Information After Two Teenage Girls Shot During Party

Police in Manchester have renewed their appeals for information that could lead to the conviction of those responsible for shooting two teenage girls during a drive-by attack in Mosside last year. The incident occurred on July 29, 2022, at around 10.30 pm when two girls, aged 13 and 16, were hit while attending a party on Quinney Crescent.

The 16-year-old victim was treated for serious injuries in the hospital, while the other girl suffered from shrapnel wounds. Thankfully, both teenagers have since recovered from their injuries. Detectives believe that the girls were not the intended targets of the shooting and were merely at the address enjoying the party.

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly from Greater Manchester Police emphasized the severity of the incident, stating that the reckless and dangerous actions of those firing the gun that night could have easily resulted in tragic consequences. She further emphasized that the offenders showed “zero regard for who they could have hurt,” adding that the police are determined to find them and hold them accountable for the callous and cowardly attack.

In a bid to encourage potential witnesses to come forward, the police have now offered a reward of £50,000 for anyone who possesses crucial information that can lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for the horrific attack.

Detective Inspector Kelly urged the public to step forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice, stating, “We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that can lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack.”

The authorities are actively seeking information from the public and have directed individuals with relevant information, images, or video footage to access the Major Incident Public Portal. Alternatively, people can contact the police by calling 101, quoting the crime number 3388 of 29/07/22, and mentioning the operation name ‘Meppen’. Additionally, they can use the Live Chat service on GMP’s website: www.gmp.police.uk.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to share information confidentially.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and outrage in the community, and with the reward now being offered, authorities hope that crucial information will come to light, leading to the apprehension and conviction of those responsible for the heinous act. The public’s cooperation in providing any relevant information will be critical in bringing justice to the victims and ensuring the safety of the community.