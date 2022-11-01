Police Officer and Former Police Staff Member Charged with Perverting Course of Justice

A West Yorkshire Police officer and former West Yorkshire Police staff

member have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.

PC Mark Hinchliffe, 42, who works in Leeds district, and Lisa Hinchliffe,

38, have both been jointly charged in connection with perverting the course

of justice in relation to speeding offences. The alleged offences were

committed whilst off-duty.

PC Hinchliffe has been suspended from duty.

Lisa Hinchliffe was a police staff member at the time of the alleged

offences but has since resigned from the Force.

They are due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 2

November.