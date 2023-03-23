Police officer and two others guilty of perverting the course of justice

Three people including a police officer have pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after they provided false documents to mislead the court.

Joseph Mudd, 19, a West Mercia Police officer, his mother Caroline Mudd, 42, and stepfather Matthew Mudd, 36, all pleaded guilty today (22 March 2023) at Worcester Crown Court to committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

On 26 April 2022, a car driven by Joseph Mudd was caught speeding, when it was captured by a mobile speed enforcement camera travelling at a speed of 65 miles per hour, in an area covered by a speed limit of 50 miles per hour. Rather than admit his guilt after the notice of intended prosecution was sent to his home address, he agreed a plan with his mother and stepfather that his stepfather would take the blame for his offence.

Joseph Mudd then recorded on the notice of intended prosecution reply form that his stepfather Matthew Mudd was driving the car at the time it was captured speeding, which led to Matthew Mudd receiving a £100 fine and three points on his licence.

Joseph Mudd later bragged to other fellow officers that he had been driving the car, but his stepfather took the points. The officers reported the matter and the police began an investigation.

All three admitted their guilt today and were sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and costs of £510 to be split between the three of them, to be paid in full within three weeks.



Emily Clewer of the CPS said: “Police officers should be held to high standards and are expected to be moral beacons in our society, and it is a gross breach of trust when those we expect to fiercely uphold the law commits a crime. Joseph Mudd colluded with his family members to deliberately deceive the court. Thankfully, his colleagues reported him as soon as they became aware of his inexcusable conduct, and all three defendants have now been sentenced for their crimes. Those who lie to the court to avoid facing the consequences of their actions can expect to be prosecuted as the law allows when they are caught.”