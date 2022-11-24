Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thursday, November 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police officer escapes serious injury after late night collision on the M2 near Faversham Kent
BREAKINGKENT

Police officer escapes serious injury after late night collision on the M2 near Faversham Kent

by @uknip247
by @uknip247

The collision happened at around 1.30am on Thursday morning and Police have closed the Londonbound carriageway.

A number of HGVs and other vehicles have been trapped within the closure.

 

Kent Police currently lead the response to a single-vehicle collision on the west/Londonbound carriageway. The carriageway has been closed to allow Kent Police to conduct investigations. National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management. Due to the nature of this incident and the work required at the scene,  Officers are not able to advise when the road is likely to reopen they are hoping to have the closure removed by morning rush hour.

Police Officer Escapes Serious Injury After Collision On The M2 Near Faversham Kent

Police Officer Escapes Serious Injury After Collision On The M2 Near Faversham Kent

 

A diversion route has been put in place

Follow the below route which is signed by the solid square diversion symbol, visible on local road signs.
  • Exit the M2 at junction 6 and enter A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.
  • At the roundabout junction with the A252 exit west towards Charing and the A20 junction.
  • At this junction enter the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20.
  • Enter the M20 and travel London Bound until Junction 7.
  • Exit and enter the north bound A249 towards the M2 Junction 5 where westbound journeys can resume.

 

Police Officer Escapes Serious Injury After Collision On The M2 Near Faversham Kent

Police Officer Escapes Serious Injury After Collision On The M2 Near Faversham Kent

 

Kent Police have been approached  for  a statment

You may also like

A man has been charged with the murders...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

A man has been arrested after a car...

A Southampton man has been jailed for 32...

A cyclist has been sentenced at court for...

A charitable organisation dedicated to assisting the emergency...

Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a...

The family of a woman who was killed...

Detectives have secured an extra 24 hours to...