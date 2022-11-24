Police officer escapes serious injury after late night collision on the M2 near Faversham Kent

The collision happened at around 1.30am on Thursday morning and Police have closed the Londonbound carriageway.

A number of HGVs and other vehicles have been trapped within the closure.

Kent Police currently lead the response to a single-vehicle collision on the west/Londonbound carriageway. The carriageway has been closed to allow Kent Police to conduct investigations. National Highways have resources in attendance assisting with traffic management. Due to the nature of this incident and the work required at the scene, Officers are not able to advise when the road is likely to reopen they are hoping to have the closure removed by morning rush hour.

A diversion route has been put in place

Follow the below route which is signed by the solid square diversion symbol, visible on local road signs.

Exit the M2 at junction 6 and enter A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.

At the roundabout junction with the A252 exit west towards Charing and the A20 junction.

At this junction enter the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20.

Enter the M20 and travel London Bound until Junction 7.

Exit and enter the north bound A249 towards the M2 Junction 5 where westbound journeys can resume.

Kent Police have been approached for a statment