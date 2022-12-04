Police officer forced to jump out the way of vehicle driven at them whilst directing traffic at collison

Officers from the Met Police have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately driven at a Police officer who had to take evasive action to avoid serious injury.

At around 12.30am on Saturday, 3 December, police were in High Street, Feltham dealing with a traffic incident when two cars approached at excess speed on the wrong side of the road, forcing an officer who was directing traffic to run out of the way.

Both vehicles were found in Ashford Road, Feltham a short time later. One of the vehicles had collided with a house and the other with lamp posts and a bus stop. The occupants had decamped and fled.

There were no reports of any injuries to officers or any members of the public.

There have been no arrests.

Enquiries are ongoing.