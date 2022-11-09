Police officer injured on the M25 trying to arrest protestors

Two people have been arrested as officers responded quickly to reports of people trying to gain access to gantries over the M25.

Initially officers intervened to deal with someone on the motorway between Junction 26 and 27.

Due to this a rolling roadblock was put in place.

Subsequently, there was a collision involving two lorries and a police motorbike. The motorbike rider was injured.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

We have since responded to reports of people on gantries near to Junctions 29 and 30.

We are in close liaison with National Highways to ensure as much of the road remains open as possible.

These decisions are under constant review, with the safety of the public foremost in our minds.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said:

“Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.

“One of our officers has been injured as they worked to help resolve this situation.

“Our roads policing officers are dedicated, specialist officers who come to work to serve the public and keep you safe on our roads.

“They do this tirelessly, day-in day-out.

“Sadly, this morning one of these fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.

“I want to thank the public for their support, patience and understanding while we work to resolve this situation.”