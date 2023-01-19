Saturday, January 21, 2023
Police officer rushed to hospital after attack in North London

by uknip247

A police officer was taken to the hospital after being assaulted while attempting to arrest a man in Haringey.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance inside a building on High Road, N17, around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, 19 January.
A man, 32, confronted them and struck one of them before fleeing the scene.
Officers pursued him, and he was apprehended nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after additional officers arrived.
He was arrested at a north London police station, where he assaulted two more officers and made racist remarks to others.
A police officer collapsed and was taken to the hospital shortly after being struck.
His colleagues gave him emergency first aid before transporting him to the hospital, where he is in a stable condition and receiving treatment.
“Police officers go to work every day with the primary goal of protecting the public,” said Chief Inspector Karl Curran.
A man who was acting aggressively toward members of the public today injured several officers.
“One of these officers is still in the hospital. “Our thoughts are with him, his family, and his colleagues.” I’d like to commend the officers who rushed to his aid and provided him with first aid.”

