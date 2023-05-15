Police Officer Shares Terrifying Ordeal after Being Stabbed Three Times

A Nottinghamshire police officer, Sergeant Dan Griffin, has spoken out about a harrowing incident in which he was stabbed while on duty. Recounting the terrifying ordeal, Sgt Griffin revealed that he feared for his life when a suspect he had stopped to question suddenly attacked him with a knife.

The assailant, identified as Kai Green, proceeded to stab Sgt Griffin three times, twice in the back of his leg and once in the chest. Despite his injuries, Sgt Griffin managed to wrestle his attacker to the ground before backup arrived to apprehend Green. Following the incident, Sgt Griffin was left grappling with the shock of the assault and concern over the severity of his wounds.

Describing the immediate aftermath of the attack, Sgt Griffin stated, “A lot of people describe it as like being punched, but I knew immediately that I’d been stabbed. When you get hit and you feel that pain, it’s very sobering.”

While being led along the street, Sgt Griffin’s primary thoughts were of his family. He recalled, “My heart was racing, but I could feel blood running down my trouser leg and gathering in a pool around my boot, so I knew it was a bad wound and there was a lot of blood loss.”

In December of last year, Green, who was found to be carrying a knife during the attack, received an eight-year prison sentence for his actions on North Sherwood Street in the Arboretum.

Having served as a police officer for a decade, Sgt Griffin admitted that the frightening incident made him reconsider whether he wanted to continue in his role. However, he credited the support he received from his colleagues in the City Central neighbourhood policing team and the wider Nottinghamshire Police family for helping him return to duty.

Reflecting on his decision to resume his duties, Sgt Griffin explained, “This is the job I signed up to, and I’m not the sort of person to shrink away from that. Although the wounds were deep, they did heal relatively quickly, but the psychological impact took quite some time.”

Sgt Griffin praised the solidarity and support of his colleagues, stating, “They’ve been the constant throughout this phased return and me coming back up to full speed.”

Inspector Ben Lawrence, who leads the City Central neighbourhood policing team, commended Sgt Griffin’s bravery and resilience. He said, “What Dan went through that night was completely unacceptable, and no police officer or anyone else should ever have to go through something like that.”

Lawrence added, “We’re incredibly proud of him, and he’s displayed incredible resilience. He’s an absolute credit to us at the City Central neighbourhood policing team and to the wider Nottinghamshire Police family.”

After taking a short break to recover, Sgt Griffin returned to the scene of the attack to demonstrate his determination. The officer, whose actions have garnered him a nomination for the Police Federation’s National Bravery Awards, emphasized the importance of tackling knife crime and its impact on individuals and communities.

Sgt Griffin’s account comes as Nottinghamshire Police shines a spotlight on its ongoing efforts to combat knife crime during Operation Sceptre, a national week of action focused on preventing and tackling knife-related offences. The campaign aims to raise awareness and promote community involvement in reducing knife crime across the county.

In his concluding message, Sgt Griffin urged individuals to think twice before carrying a knife, considering the devastating consequences for victims, their families, and themselves. He emphasized, “They can be life-changing.”