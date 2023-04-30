Monday, May 1, 2023
Police officers and staff are now receiving specialist training to help them identify and respond to cases of stalking

by uknip247

Nottinghamshire Police is now arresting and charging more people for stalking offences than ever before, but is also aware that many cases go unreported.

In response the force is now delivering mandatory training to all frontline officers and control room staff to help them identify cases, secure evidence and offer the best possible support to victims.

The sessions, part of a national pilot scheme, have now been delivered to more than 300 people and will run until the end of this year.

Kate Reece, specialist safeguarding and stalking officer at Nottinghamshire Police, is an expert in the subject and is delivering the training.

She said: “Stalking is a serious and prevalent crime, which can have a devastating effect on the lives of victims and those around them. The impact of stalking on a victim is significant and can leave physical, emotional and psychological long-lasting effects.

“Many of our victims have to change their daily routine, move address, change jobs and suffer from health problems such as post-traumatic stress.

“But we also know that many victims of stalking are reluctant to come forward and tell us about what is happening to them – in some cases because they are not aware that behaviours they are experiencing do amount to a criminal offence.

“That’s why we are investing a significant amount of time and money to improving the knowledge of those officers and staff most likely to come into first contact with victims.”

The training focuses on the identification of stalking offences, current UK law, model responses, and options for safeguarding victims.

Participants are asked to pay particular attention to cases of domestic abuse where additional undisclosed offences are more likely to be taking place.

Kate added: “Since stalking was recognised as an offence in 2012 there has been much progression throughout the whole of the criminal justice system however, there is much more that needs to be done. Identifying stalking initially is crucial and as a result all our control room handlers and Response Officers are receiving stalking training throughout 2023.

“Offending behaviours are changing and cases are complex, as a result some investigations can be protracted. We know this can be frustrating for our victims but gathering evidence can take time and we do our best to work as quickly as possible.

“We want our victims to know that we are here for them. It is really important that people of all ages recognise what stalking is and if you or someone you know is a victim of stalking to contact the police or support services for support and advice. Please ensure that you report to the police via 101 or 999 in an emergency. In Nottinghamshire we are very fortunate to have great support services for our victims of stalking.”

The Stalking Advocacy Service, funded by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner helps male and female victims of stalking, is being delivered by Juno Women’s Aid, Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid and Equation, which are working together to deliver support and safeguarding advice for victims of non-intimate stalking (Telephone 0115 947 6490).

For domestic relation stalking Juno Women’s Aid 24 hour Helpline: 0808 800 0340 Men’s Helpline: 0800 9956 999.

