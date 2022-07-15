The 11-month-old received critical first aid after emergency services were called at 8.04 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2022. The baby boy was found inside an address on St George’s Avenue, where he had become limp and unresponsive, according to Kent Police.

Two officers responded to the call, knowing they were only two minutes away from the address, despite the fact that they were late finishing their shift and on their way back to Sheerness police station. When they arrived, they immediately began CPR, and the baby was conscious and breathing again by 8.15 a.m. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also responded, and the baby was transported to a nearby hospital.

‘The quick-thinking actions of these two officers undoubtedly helped to save the life of this child, and while the officers may think it’s ‘all part of the job,’ they certainly went above and beyond to ensure this incident ended as positively as it could have,’ said Inspector Stephen Callow of Swale’s Local Policing Team. Officers perform exceptional work every day, the majority of which the public is unaware of, and this incident is just one example.’