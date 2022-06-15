On Sunday, June 12, the cosmetic items were allegedly stolen from Boots on the High Street.

At 2.33pm, we were called, and a search for the suspects was coordinated with the help of town centre CCTV operators.

Officers had located and apprehended three teenagers who had travelled to the area from Walthamstow, London, by 3.10 p.m.

A large number of suspected stolen items were seized, with a total estimated value of £10,260.

A 15-year-old boy and two 14- and 17-year-old girls were arrested.

They were all charged with theft and bailed to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on July 18.