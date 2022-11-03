Police officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a bicycle was stolen in Northampton

The incident happened in August when a bicycle was stolen from outside
Northampton General Hospital.
Officers are keen to locate the women pictured, who may be able to assist
the investigation.
Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts should contact
Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Incident number: 22000493552
