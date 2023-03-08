Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

Police officers have released two E-fit images of men they wish to identify following a robbery in Hazelborough Woods

The incident happened on Monday, January 30, between 16.00 and 16.25 GMT in the wooded area next to the A43 Brackley Hatch, just past the Green Man pub, when a man was approached by three men who surrounded him and stole his bag which contained a digital camera and lenses.

They then got into a black pickup vehicle and drove off in the direction of Silverstone.

All three suspects were white men aged 35-50, all wearing hi-vis jackets and boots. One man was wearing a green tweed flat cap.

The two EFITs have been produced in collaboration with the victim of this crime so anyone who recognises either of the men in the images should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 2300006134

