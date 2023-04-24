Police officers make a shocking discovery when they stopped a car

Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

by uknip247

On Saturday, police officers in Glasgow made a shocking discovery when they stopped a car on the M74. Along with £10,000 worth of Class A drugs, they found a lamb in the backseat of the car. The drugs, which included heroin and cocaine, were seized with a potential street value of £10,000.

The discovery was made around 18.10 and two men aged 52 and 53, along with a woman aged 38, were arrested in connection to the incident. The trio has been charged with drugs offences and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Additionally, a further arrest was made after a roadside swap for cocaine was found to be positive.

Officers involved in the arrest shared an image of PD Billy, a police dog who was involved in the recovery of the drugs, on social media. PD Billy had entered the car and indicated that drugs were present, which led to the discovery of the drugs and the arrest of the trio.

While it is unclear how the lamb ended up in the car, officers confirmed on Sunday that the lamb has been adopted by a local farmer. A probe has been launched to determine how the lamb ended up in the car and whether it was related to the drug operation.

The discovery of drugs and a lamb in the same car raises several questions about the nature of the operation. Was the trio using the lamb to conceal the drugs and evade detection? Was the lamb a part of the operation, or was it an innocent victim caught up in the scheme?

