Police officers risk their own lives to rescue family trapped in property by caravan blaze in Maidstone

Dramatic images show two Police officers from Kent Police based at Maidstone running past a fully engulfed caravan with gas cylinders exploding to pull a family from a property in the early hours of Friday morning.

The two officers who had been involved in the missing person search nearby rushed to the scene of the blaze after drone officers spotted the blaze that ripped through the caravan and turned it into a fireball trapping a number of people in their homes prior to the arrival of the fire service.

Response officers from Kent Police were scrambled to the property on Durham close just after 1am on Friday morning 18th November 2022 and without hesitation ran past the ball of fire to help rescue and offer assistance to those who were trapped.

Two fire crews from Maidstone were called and used two hose reels and a jet to swiftly bring the blaze under control.

Flames could be seen for some distance. An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched. The caravan has been totally destroyed by fire and part of the property was also smoke-damaged by the flames.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched

Kent Police and Kent Fire have been approached for comment