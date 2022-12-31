Police officers, staff and volunteers from forces across the country have been recognised in His Majesty The King’s first ever New Year’s Honours List

People of all ranks and several roles have been awarded honours.
Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Martin Hewitt, said:
“I congratulate and pay my respects to all of those recognised for their service to policing in His Majesty the King’s New Year’s Honours List. It is great to see so many officers, staff, and volunteers from across the country being awarded for their contributions to local communities and public safety.
“The awards highlight the commitment and hard work of policing to protect and keep our communities safe all year round and everyone should be rightly proud to be recognised in this way.”
Order of the Bath
Companions of the Order of the Bath
Dr Nina COPE, Lately Director General, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and to Diversity
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Hadley GILL, Senior Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and to Diversity
David Kevin LAWES, Temporary Commander, City of London Police. For services to Policing
Jonathan Peter MEARNS, Counter Terrorism Police Liaison Officer, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to International Counter Terrorism Policing
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Emma BROWN, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
Ewa CANTRILL, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
Phillip William COLLINS, Lately Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing
Nigel William GOODBAND, Detective Sergeant, British Transport Police and Chair, British Transport Police Federation. For services to Policing
Suzanne GRIMMER, Lately Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing
Alicia Charlotte HARPER, Campaigner for Harper’s Law. For services to Victims of Violent Crime and their Families
Bryndon HUGHES, Founder and Trustee, PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund and Consultant, Victims Advisory Panel, Ministry of Justice. For services to People Affected by Crime
Simon Peter Couldrey MORING, Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Health and Wellbeing
Stephen O’DOWD, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
Mark Victor Peter RUSTON, Inspector, Devon and Cornwall Police. For services to Policing
Michael SHAW, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
Louise VESELY-SHORE, Lately Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement and to Diversity
Matthew WEBB, Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement
Medal lists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Nicola BABONEAU, Community Volunteer and Community Assessor, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to the community in the London Borough of Hackney
Marjorie Zoe BLACK, Police Staff Community Assessor, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and to Charity
Richard FOX, Musical Director, Metropolitan Police Choir and Police Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to Music
Eric HOPES, Police Support Volunteer, Suffolk Constabulary. For services to Policing
James JONES, Inspector and Armed Forces Champion, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing and to the Armed Forces
David Ronald QUIGG. For services to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh
James REED, Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing in Northern Ireland
King’s Police Medal (KPM)
John BANNON, Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Emma Elizabeth BARNETT, Deputy Chief Constable, Staffordshire Police.
Phillip Mark CAIN, lately Deputy Chief Constable, North Yorkshire Police.
Paul Anthony COSTELLO, Sergeant, Merseyside Police.
Lindsay Leanne FISHER, Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Russell FOSTER, Deputy Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police.
Lee FREEMAN, Chief Constable, Humberside Police.
Paul GRIFFITHS, Detective Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service.
Jason Michael HARWIN, lately Deputy Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police.
Will KERR OBE, Lately Deputy Chief Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Policing
Helene MILLER, Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.
Sharon MILTON, lately Chief Superintendent, Police Scotland.
James Donnelly MORRISON, lately Detective Constable, Metropolitan Police Service.
Claire Elizabeth MOXON, lately Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service.
Daniel Patrick MURPHY, Chief Superintendent, Kent Police.
Nicola OWEN, Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.
Brian Vincent POWER, Detective Sergeant, British Transport Police.
Neil PUDNEY, Detective Superintendent, Essex Police.
Andrea Susan Diane REYNOLDS, lately Constable, West Midlands Police.
Sean SCOTT, Chief Superintendent, Police Scotland.
Lynette Elizabeth SHANKS, lately Chief Superintendent, Surrey Police.
Kelvin Victor SHIPP, lately Inspector, Hampshire Constabulary.
Alan TODD, Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Tina WALLACE, Detective Inspector, Thames Valley Police.
Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order
Barbara GRAY, Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service.
Member of the Royal Victorian Order
Adesola ADELEKAN, Commander, Metropolitan Police Service.
Simon HAMMETT, retired Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service.
Fiona WILSON, retired Sergeant, Metropolitan Police Service.
Overseas Territories Police Medal
Maria ATALIOTI, Chief Inspector, Sovereign Base Areas Police, Cyprus. For services to Policing, Diversity and Inclusion in the Sovereign Base Areas.
Elliott FORBES, Deputy Commissioner, Royal Anguilla Police Force. For services to Policing in Anguilla.