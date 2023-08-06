Police Officers Under Attack: Troubling Assaults in Mid and East Antrim

In a troubling series of events, four police officers in the Mid and East Antrim region of Northern Ireland found themselves under attack while responding to two separate incidents in Ballycarry and Ballymena. The assaults occurred over a 12-hour period, leaving the officers injured and prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan expressed his concern over the incidents, stating, “Four police officers received injuries over a 12-hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena.”

The first incident took place on Saturday morning, August 5 August, in the Ballycarry area during a domestic-related call. Two officers were assaulted, and one officer sustained cuts to their face. Authorities wasted no time in taking action, arresting a 28-year-old man on suspicion of various offences, including assault on police. The suspect currently remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Later that same evening, while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena, another two officers fell victim to violence. Both officers were kicked, one sustaining injuries to the head and shoulder, and the other to the arm. The PSNI swiftly arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of multiple offences, including assault on police. The woman is currently in police custody while authorities gather evidence related to the incident.

Chief Inspector Bryan stressed the importance of supporting the police force, saying, “Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day, assisting people.” He made it clear that assaults on officers are unacceptable and must not be tolerated as merely a part of the job.