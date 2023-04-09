Police official name Beckton arson attack Victim as 15-year-old Tiffany Regis

Detectives investigating a fatal fire in Newham are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My team continues to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fire last Thursday.

“I know that there were a number of young people and residents inside the address before the fire happened and our enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone who was there, not least of all to ensure that everyone is okay.

“We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who was present or has any information but has not yet spoken with police. Please get in touch.”

Police were called at approximately 17:30hrs on Thursday, 6 April to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road, E6.

Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.

A teenage girl sadly died at the address.

The post-mortem examination and formal identification process took place at East Ham Mortuary on the evening of Saturday, 8 April.

While identification was not conclusive, we believe that Tiffany Regis, aged 15, died in the fire. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Tiffany’s family has been notified and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A number of others at the address were injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The fatal fire is being treated as arson and an investigation by the Specialist Crime Command has been launched.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on Thursday, 6 April on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an east London police station and was later released on bail to return on a date in early May pending further enquiries.

A scene and safety cordons remain in place. Enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the North East Command Unit, said: “My thoughts at this time are with Tiffany and her family and friends. Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “Tiffany’s parents are going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy. I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s parents, family and friends at this very difficult and heart-breaking time. I am urging anyone with any information to contact the police incident room.

“Our priority is to support Tiffany’s parents grieving the loss of their child; and all those young people who have lost a dear friend.”

Anyone with information should call the Incident room on 020 8345 3865, via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 5315/06Apr.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.