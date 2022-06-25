Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014 empowers a Police Constable and a Police Community Support Officer in uniform to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours with the authority of an Inspector.

In addition to the Inspector’s authority, the officer must have reasonable grounds to suspect that the person’s behaviour in the locality has contributed to or is likely to contribute to: * members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed, or distressed, or * the occurrence of crime or disorder in the locality, and * that the PC or PCSO believes that giving the person a direction is necessary for the purpose of removing or reducing the likelihood of t

Section 35 dispersal power can be used by police officers and designated PCSOs to deal with individuals aged 10 or older who are engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime, or disorder not only when it has occurred or is occurring, but also when it is likely to occur and in any locality.

A child under the age of 16 can be removed to their home address or a safe location.

It applies to any behaviour, not just alcohol-related crime and disorder, and does not necessitate the establishment of a dispersal zone beforehand.