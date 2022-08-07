Police have issued an appeal for information following a major fire at Acorns Health and Leisure Club in Copthorne on Sunday, August 7.

Officers responded shortly before 7.40 a.m. to a call from West Sussex Fire & Rescue regarding a fire at the leisure centre.

There will be a police presence in the area for some time while officers investigate the cause of the fire, and both West Sussex Fire & Rescue and Sussex police are advising people to avoid the area because the building is still unsafe.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 and referencing serial number 347 of 07/08.

You can also report this information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.