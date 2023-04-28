Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

Police probe after man is kicked in the head in Maidstone

by uknip247
Officers are seeking help to identify a man following a series of assaults in Maidstone.

At 6pm on Thursday 20 April 2023, Kent Police was called to an assault in Week Street. It is reported that a man kicked another man while he was on the floor.

While on scene, officers were alerted to a secondary assault. It is alleged the same suspect punched a second victim in the head until he lost consciousness, then kicked him in the head while he was on the floor.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incidents but was later released.

Officers would now like to speak to a man from the scene of the incident. He is described as being white, of slim build, in his early 20s. He was wearing dark-coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coat with a fur-trimmed hood, which he wore up at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/72980/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

